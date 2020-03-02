Search

Advanced search

Woman who stabbed her husband to death in front of children jailed for life

PUBLISHED: 16:54 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 02 March 2020

Jeyamalar Kumarathas. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A woman who has "destroyed" her children's lives by stabbing to death their father in front of them has been jailed for life.

Picture of Kumarathas Rajasingham. PIC: Norfolk PolicePicture of Kumarathas Rajasingham. PIC: Norfolk Police

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.

But despite being taken to hospital the victim died the following morning as a result of multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds inflicted by his wife in front of their children Elaxana and autistic son Jesse.

On Monday Kumarathas was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years after a jury took less than two hours to convict her of murder on Friday (February 28).

Jailing Kumarathas, who the court heard had attacked her husband with a knife on two previous occasions, Judge Stephen Holt said the defendant had "destroyed your daughter and your son's lives".

Burdock Close in Wymondham where a stabbing has taken place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBurdock Close in Wymondham where a stabbing has taken place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "What you did that night to their father will remain with them all their lives, I have no doubt."

The court had heard a victim impact statement from daughter Elaxana who described how her "dad is gone forever" and that her and her brother's lives "have stopped" since the killing.

She said it was "hard to be without dad" who she had looked to for help and support but now had to speak to mental health services following his death.

Elaxana said she had tried to ask her mother to stop drinking and seek help but it "all fell on deaf ears". She said: "My mother has had so many opportunities to stop and now it's too late, my dad is gone. I don't feel any empathy or sympathy for my mother".

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Jonathan Goodman, representing Kumarathas, said that to say the fatal attack was premeditated was a "step too far" insisting that it was a "single incident" that moved from hall to lounge and then stopped.

Mr Goodman said had been a background of violence or antagonism in this unhappy relationship and "some of it went in the opposite direction" towards the defendant.

Det Insp Neil Stewart, of Norfolk Police, said: "This has been a very challenging case in what are tragic circumstances. The children of both the victim and murderer were present as the true horror of what was happening in their

home unfolded before their eyes. I can only image how terrifying that must have been for them.

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

"While's today's sentence brings some sense of justice, the two children of the victim and murderer will live with the loss of their much-loved father for the rest of their lives. Our thoughts today are with the children and the extended family."

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Student wins appeal over £100 charge for 15-second zebra crossing stop

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Student wins appeal over £100 charge for 15-second zebra crossing stop

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Sightings of big cats in Norfolk have tailed off, new figures reveal

Sightings of big cats, such as pumas, in Norfolk have tailed off. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24