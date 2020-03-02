Woman who stabbed her husband to death in front of children jailed for life
A woman who has "destroyed" her children's lives by stabbing to death their father in front of them has been jailed for life.
Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.
But despite being taken to hospital the victim died the following morning as a result of multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds inflicted by his wife in front of their children Elaxana and autistic son Jesse.
On Monday Kumarathas was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years after a jury took less than two hours to convict her of murder on Friday (February 28).
Jailing Kumarathas, who the court heard had attacked her husband with a knife on two previous occasions, Judge Stephen Holt said the defendant had "destroyed your daughter and your son's lives".
He said: "What you did that night to their father will remain with them all their lives, I have no doubt."
The court had heard a victim impact statement from daughter Elaxana who described how her "dad is gone forever" and that her and her brother's lives "have stopped" since the killing.
She said it was "hard to be without dad" who she had looked to for help and support but now had to speak to mental health services following his death.
Elaxana said she had tried to ask her mother to stop drinking and seek help but it "all fell on deaf ears". She said: "My mother has had so many opportunities to stop and now it's too late, my dad is gone. I don't feel any empathy or sympathy for my mother".
Jonathan Goodman, representing Kumarathas, said that to say the fatal attack was premeditated was a "step too far" insisting that it was a "single incident" that moved from hall to lounge and then stopped.
Mr Goodman said had been a background of violence or antagonism in this unhappy relationship and "some of it went in the opposite direction" towards the defendant.
Det Insp Neil Stewart, of Norfolk Police, said: "This has been a very challenging case in what are tragic circumstances. The children of both the victim and murderer were present as the true horror of what was happening in their
home unfolded before their eyes. I can only image how terrifying that must have been for them.
"While's today's sentence brings some sense of justice, the two children of the victim and murderer will live with the loss of their much-loved father for the rest of their lives. Our thoughts today are with the children and the extended family."
