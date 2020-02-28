Woman found guilty of murdering husband in front of their children

A jury took less than two hours to find a woman guilty of murder after she stabbed her husband to death in front of their two children in the living room of their Norfolk home.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.

The court had heard the couple's daughter Elaxana saw the second stabbing and snatched the knife away "believing that her mother was about to attack her father again".

But despite being taken to hospital the victim died the following morning as a result of multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds inflicted by his wife in front of their children Elaxana and autistic son Jesse.

A jury of six men and six women took less than two hours to find the defendant guilty of murder after being sent out to consider their verdicts on Friday afternoon.

Kumarathas, who appeared to wipe her eyes before the verdict was announced, then showed no emotion as she was told by Judge Stephen Holt that the only sentence he could pass was a "life sentence".

Judge Holt, who adjourned sentencing until Monday (March 2), thanked the jury for their work and attention in this "very sad and tragic murder case".

During the trial the jury was told by prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC, the defendant, who had been drinking, had "raised her voice to him" and was "verbally abusive to him", accusing him of being a "sleaze" and a "womaniser" but there was "nothing unusual about that" as their relationship was "an unhappy and volatile one".

He said the defendant picked up a knife from the kitchen and "stabbed her husband of 30 years".

The victim was stabbed once in the back and then in the stomach by the defendant in a "deliberate and purposeful" way in front of their children.

The court heard the defendant had previously attacked her husband with a knife, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

The defence argued she was suffering from "abnormality of mental functioning" arising from a medical condition that impaired her ability of self-control but that was rejected by the jury.