Search

Advanced search

Man arrested as police continue to investigate sexual assault

PUBLISHED: 13:10 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 04 August 2020

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked in a woodland and dropped off more than 40 miles away.

Police arrested the man, from the King’s Lynn, area on Monday evening in relation to an incident on July 25.

A spokesman said he remains in police custody at this time.

On the evening of Saturday, July 25, a woman in her 30s, was walking in the St Benedict’s Street area of Norwich when she got into a white or silver car with two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 40s.

She was driven around and taken to an area of woodland where she was sexually assaulted by the older man.

She was then dropped off in the Bawsey area, in west Norfolk close to the country park, more than 40 miles away from Norwich, some time before 8am on Sunday, July 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Town cancels Christmas lights switch-on amid coronavirus

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Boy ‘shaken’ following dangerous driving incident

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Do you remember these Norwich nightclubs?

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library