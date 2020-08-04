Man arrested as police continue to investigate sexual assault

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked in a woodland and dropped off more than 40 miles away.

Police arrested the man, from the King’s Lynn, area on Monday evening in relation to an incident on July 25.

A spokesman said he remains in police custody at this time.

On the evening of Saturday, July 25, a woman in her 30s, was walking in the St Benedict’s Street area of Norwich when she got into a white or silver car with two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 40s.

She was driven around and taken to an area of woodland where she was sexually assaulted by the older man.

She was then dropped off in the Bawsey area, in west Norfolk close to the country park, more than 40 miles away from Norwich, some time before 8am on Sunday, July 26.