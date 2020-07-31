Woman sexually assaulted after getting in car in Norwich and then dropped off 40 miles away

An investigation has been launched after a woman was driven out of Norwich, sexually assaulted in an area of woodland and then dropped off more than 40 miles way the following morning.

On the evening of Saturday, July 25, a woman in her 30s, was walking in the St Benedict’s Street area of Norwich when she got into a white or silver car with two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 40s.

The woman was driven around and then taken to an area of woodland where she was sexually assaulted by the older man.

She was then dropped off in the Bawsey Pits area of west Norfolk, more than 40 miles away from Norwich, some time before 8am on Sunday July 26.

No further details relating to the time or location of the assault have been released by the police.

Following the incident, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the woman in the St Benedict’s area on the evening of July 25.

She is described as white and approximately 5ft 2 tall.

She was wearing a Barbour style jacket and carrying a white rucksack featuring prints of a cartoon character.

Anyone who may have seen the woman, or anyone with information, should contact Det Insp Mick Roxby at Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/50591/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The assault is not being linked to another sex assault which took place in the Cowgate area of Norwich in the early house of Sunday July 26.