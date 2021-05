Published: 1:20 PM May 6, 2021

Norfolk police issued an appeal to locate Mr Hudson on April 22. - Credit: Norfolk police

A man wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested by police.

James Hudson, also known as James Jennings, was arrested in Dereham in the early hours of Thursday.

Norfolk police had issued an appeal for Mr Hudson on April 22.

The 24-year-old, was described as having links to Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford, King's Lynn and Norwich.