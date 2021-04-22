News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police searching for criminal wanted on recall to prison

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:08 PM April 22, 2021   
James Hudson, 24, who is wanted by Norfolk Police after breaching the terms of his licence.

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man.

James Hudson, also known as James Jennings, 24, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, about 5 foot 7 inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and tattoos on his neck.

The 24-year-old has links to Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford, King's Lynn and Norwich.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

