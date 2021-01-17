Published: 11:00 AM January 17, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM January 17, 2021

Who was jailed in Norfolk this week?

Richard Dawson and Carl Emmerson

Richard Dawson, 34, of Middlemarch Road in Dereham, and Carl Emmerson, 35, of Dale Road, Scarning, have been jailed.

Richard Dawson - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The pair burgled an 86-year-old woman's property, breaking through a conservatory door at the back of the property and a kitchen door to gain access and stealing a purse containing bank cards, the court heard.

Dawson and Emmerson admitted burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, after using the stolen cash cards to obtain almost £500. Dawson also admitted a second charge of burglary at Green Lane in Beetley in October of last year.

Carl Emmerson - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Dawson was sentenced to a total of 45 months in prison and Emmerson was jailed for 22 months.

Michael Barclay

Michael Barclay, 44, of Britten Road in Lowestoft, has been jailed for six months and two weeks in prison.

Barclay was jailed for biting two female police officers - an offence made worse due to the pandemic.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting the officers and also admitted having a pair of scissors without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

At the time of the offence, he was serving a suspended sentence of three months in prison for having a Stanley knife in a public place.

Romas Staniulus

Romas Staniulus - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Romas Staniulus, 49, of Fortress Road, Carbrooke, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on January 13 for sentencing.

The court heard Staniulus punched his partner in the face while she was watching TV, just months after he knocked out one of her incisors in a separate attack which occurred in April last year.

He admitted to causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage.

He was sentenced for a total of 18 months.

Steven Walker

Steven Walker - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Steven Walker, 58, admitted making threats to kill and common assault on June 28, 2020.

Walker was living in supported accommodation for the homeless in Great Yarmouth when he became angered as a resident refused to lend him £30.

When the victim refused, Walker punched him in the face and then returned with a craft knife and held it approximately three to four inches away from the face of the victim, the court heard.

Walker threatened the victim, and said: "If you grass me up I will cut your throat."

Walker also admitted possession of amphetamine on two separate occasions when appearing in court.

He was jailed for 16 months and also a restraining order was put in place for a year for Walker not to contact the victim.