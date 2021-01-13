Knifeman threatened to cut victim's throat if he 'grassed'

Published: 5:34 PM January 13, 2021

A man threatened to cut a victim's throat if he "grassed" about the fact he had punched him in the face, a court heard.

Steven Walker, 58, was living in supported accommodation for the homeless in Great Yarmouth run by Sanctuary Supported Living, and became angered when a resident refused to lend him £30, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said that Walker approached the man in the communal lounge and asked if he was going to lend him the cash.

When the victim refused, he punched him in the face, causing pain and dizziness. He said that Walker then returned with a craft knife and held it three to four inches away from the face of the victim before threatening him, saying: "If you grass me up I will cut your throat."

Mr Renvoize said the victim felt scared about the threat, especially when Walker repeated the threat to cut him.

Mr Renvoize said: "He was scared for his life."

Staff were told about the incident and Walker was arrested.

Walker, who appeared over a link from Norwich Prison, admitted making threats to kill and common assault on June 28 2020. He also admitted possession of amphetamine on two separate occasions.

Danielle O'Donovan, for Walker, said that he had no intention of using the knife.

She said while in custody he had been clean of drugs and said that might be a catalyst for him not to take amphetamine in the future.

Jailing him for 16 months, Judge Maureen Bacon said that he had tried to bully the resident into lending him £30.

She said his threat with a knife had put the victim in fear: "He had a room next door and was concerned you might harm him when he slept."

Judge Bacon also made a restraining order for a year for Walker not to contact the victim.

