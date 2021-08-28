Jailed this week: Man who tried to drown ex and 'dine and dash' fraudster

Published: 8:50 AM August 28, 2021

A 'dine and dash' fraudster and a man who tried to down his partner in a bath were among those sent to prison this week. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 'dine and dash' fraudster and a man who tried to drown his former partner in a bath were among those sent to prison this week.

Here are some of the people jailed in the region this week.

Jaroslaw Rychlewicz

Jaroslaw Rychlewicz, 45, of Skelton Road in Diss, was jailed for two years after he admitted causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating on May 15, 2021.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Rychlewicz had been drinking heavily when he attacked his former partner, who he had been in an 18 month relationship with.

Jaroslaw Rychlewicz, 45, of Skelton Road in Diss was jailed for two years after he admitted causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating on May 15, 2021. - Credit: Judd

He pushed the victim into a bath and turned on the shower and taps before spraying the shower in her face.

The court heard how his former partner was unable to breathe and was gasping for air, before she managed to push him away and climb out of a window. The victim suffered an injury to her hand.

Rychlewicz was also made subject to a five-year restraining order.

Read more about this story by clicking here.

Alan Rogers

Alan Rogers, 46, was jailed for eight months after walking away from a number of venues without paying for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Alan Rogers arriving at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The ex-aerospace engineer admitted to 18 offences.

He was arrested on suspicion of making off without payment in Ipswich on November 18, along with a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury.

Rogers accepted responsibility for all the offences and no further action was taken against the woman.

The venues which Rogers left without paying included the Sugar Beat Eating House in Swainsthorpe, The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, and The Marquis of Cornwallis in Layham.

Read more about this story by clicking here.

Lise Ali

Lise Ali, 23, was jailed for three years after admitting being in drug supply on December 10, 2018.

Lise Ali. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court heard how Ali was caught doing drug deals in the Old Palace Road area in Norwich, and was found to have 18 wraps of heroin and seven wraps of crack cocaine when arrested.

While on bail he was also found to be involved in cannabis supply in London.

Read more about this story by clicking here.