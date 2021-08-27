News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man jailed for drug dealing was 'bereft of criminal cunning', court told

Christine Cunningham

Published: 6:57 PM August 27, 2021   
A man was caught doing drug deals in the Old Palace Road area of Norwich.

Lise Ali, 23, was found to have 18 wraps of heroin and seven wraps of crack cocaine when arrested, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Ali, from London, admitted being concerned in drug supply on December 10, 2018.

The court heard while on bail he was also found to be involved in cannabis supply in London.

Michael Clare, for Ali, said he was an impressionable and vulnerable young man .

"He is completely bereft of criminal cunning. Each time he has been involved, he has been caught."

He said Ali was low down the chain and dealing to fund his own habit. 

Jailing Ali for three years, Recorder Guy Ayers said: "You were involved in selling Class A drugs and everyone that gets involved in that must expect to receive a substantial and immediate custodial sentence."

Norfolk

