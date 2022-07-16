'Bored' prisoners brewed gallons of 'hooch' alcohol in cells at HMP Norwich

Illicit hooch brewed in cells by prisoners was discovered at Norwich prison - Credit: Archant

Inmates have been found brewing large batches of their own 'hooch' alcohol at Norwich prison.

Prison staff using detection dogs uncovered 15 litres being brewed in buckets under a desk, seven litres in a cupboard and nine litres under a bed, during the last year.

The Independent Monitoring Board said staff at Norwich prison had worked tirelessly to mitigate the effects of lockdown on inmates - Credit: Archant

Hooch is brewed by mixing fruit, water, sugar and bread in a plastic bag for what can be a super-strength drink.

Independent inspectors said it being fermented in cells continues to be "a major problem, aggravating possible violence against officers and between prisoners and potentially endangering the health of prisoners who drink it”.

In its 2021-22 annual report the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for HMP Norwich also raised concerns about the amounts of drugs continuing to circulate, especially cannabis and Spice.

‘Continuous and overarching’ staff shortages, exacerbated by Covid, had overshadowed all aspects of prison life and meant prisoners’ regimes including education programmes had been cut or reduced, said the IMB.

Norwich prisoner had experienced boredom and frustrations due to being confined to cells for longer during the pandemic - Credit: Archant

It added this had undermined the ability of staff and management to make the prison “a place of safety and reform”.

Board members also expressed concerns that assessment and care plans for some prisoners who self-harmed fell short of best practice.

The prison saw three self-inflicted deaths and an increase in self-harming with 181 reported incidents.

Prisoner boredom and frustrations at being confined to cells had been alleviated by televisions and phones being installed in cells.

IMB Norwich chair, Stephanie, said: “Prison staff worked hard to keep prisoners safe and to support them as they spent long hours locked in cells due to Covid restrictions and severe staff shortages.

Independent inspectors raised concerns about understaffing and self-harming amongst inmates - Credit: Archant

“Installation of in-cell telephones and a video call service helped maintain family ties, as did the tireless work of the charity Spurgeons.

“However, ongoing staff shortages mean that prisoners are still experiencing reduced regimes, which is a serious concern.”

The IMB also raised concerned that prisoners with mental health issues continue to be held in the segregation unit as “there is no other suitable place of safety”.

There was an overall reduction in violence and officers having to use force.

But the IMB added: “Gangs are an ongoing issue and with the limited accommodation available it is difficult to split these gang members up.”

The board said it had concerns about the planned increase in inmate numbers and has written to the prison’s minister to ask if this will be matched with additional education and other facilities.