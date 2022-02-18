Norwich and Wayland prisons to get extra places amid refurbishment plans

Extra places are to be created at Norwich and Wayland prisons, after the government named them among 16 institutions to be refurbished or extended.

Justice secretary Dominic Raab named the Norfolk prisons as locations which will be revamped under government plans to create 4,000 extra prison places.

Justice secretary Dominic Raab. - Credit: PA

The plans ae part of the government's pledge to increase jail capacity by the middle of the decade.

The proposals, which are subject to planning permission, would involve building new wings and refurbishing old prison space, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The MoJ named HMP Norwich, along with Birmingham, Liverpool, Haverigg and HMP/YOIs Feltham, Aylesbury and Swinfen Hall as sites for refurbishment.

Norwich Prison. - Credit: Steve Adams

The government said that was part of a £150m investment in the estate to help bring all jails into the 21st century.

And Wayland prison, near Thetford, is named as a prison which is set to receive additional blocks - along with HMPs Bullingdon, Channings Wood, Elmley, Highpoint, Hindley, Guys Marsh, High Down – in the form of a workshop – and Stocken.

Wayland Prison. - Credit: Archant

Plans for a 122-bed extension at Wayland Prison were lodged last month.

Mr Raab said: "Our prison-building programme will deliver an extra 20,000 prison places by the mid-2020s to punish offenders, deter crime and protect the public.

“We are also overhauling the prison regime, using prison design, in cell technology, abstinence-based drug rehabilitation and work to drive down reoffending.”

But the plans were criticised by the Liberal Democrats, who described them as “the cost of the Conservatives’ failure on crime” and attacked them for not going far enough to tackle the rising prison population.

The party’s home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “This is the cost of the Conservatives’ failure on crime. The UK already has more people in prison than any other country in Western Europe, and now the government is spending an extra £4 billion because crime is rising.

“These new places won’t even do anything to reduce the huge overcrowding in prisons, because of the rising prison population. Only by ending overcrowding can we rehabilitate prisoners properly and break the cycle of reoffending."