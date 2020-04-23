Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant 2020

Police have confirmed the name of a 68-year-old man who died following a fight in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Kenneth Hawker, of Great Yarmouth, died on Wednesday following an altercation between two people in Middle Market Road in the town.

Police are this evening continuing investigations into the incident, but a post mortem examination on Mr Hawker held on Thursday afternoon established his cause of death was an underlying heart condition.

The incident happened at 12.34pm on Wednesday, April 22, with initial enquiries suggesting the two men - Mr Hawker and a man in his 50s - were involved in a disturbance on the street.

Emergency services including the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended but Mr Hawker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police cordoned the area off for some time, but this has since been lifted.

The other man involved in the incident was arrested but has since been released under investigation as officers continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to Mr Hawker’s death.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, there was a “huge commotion” of emergency services with “at least 15 police vehicles” gathered on Middle Market Road.

A man who lives on the road explained that he “saw police arrive in numbers” after the fight, before witnessing one offer giving CPR to a man for up to 30 minutes.

He said: “After about 40-45 minutes it became quite obvious what had happened.

“With the lockdown it’s the first thing that people have seen in weeks - they stood about for around an hour before everyone started to disappear.”

A further eyewitness said: “It started as a minor fight on the road but escalated so quickly.”

Det Insp Neil Steward said: “We are working through various lines of enquiry to establish what has happened in the lead up to this man’s death.

“We know from initial reports a number of people witnessed the incident and we would be keen to hear from anybody who hasn’t already spoken to the police.”

Anybody with information should contact the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team on 101 quoting ‘Operation Linbridge’.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.