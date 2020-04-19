‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police catch driver at 132mph on A47

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team Archant

A driver caught doing nearly 130mph on the A47 is among a string of stops made by Norfolk Police in recent days.

#Acle RAPT have had to deal with another speeder on #A47 #Norwich

Just because the roads are less busy, doesn't mean the speed limits have changed. #RoadSafety #190/845 pic.twitter.com/Uhn74ptljq — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 18, 2020

Officers have issued several warnings on Twitter as they cautioned a series of drivers reaching dangerous levels of speed.

A police driver had to get up to 132mph to catch one driver on the A47 near Acle, prompting Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team to warn on Twitter: “Just because the roads are less busy, doesn’t mean the speed limits have changed.”

On the NDR, another driver reached speeds of 127mph in a 70mph zone and was stopped by police.

#A47 North Burlingham - Driver reported for 73mph (50 limit) they said they didn't know what the speed limit was, however the road signs are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. #50ForAReason #SlowDown #Fatal4 7007/142 pic.twitter.com/crNLI3NGnL — Norfolk Special Constabulary (@NorfolkSpecials) April 18, 2020

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter. “Driver reported at 127mph (70 limit) their reply after caution was ‘will I lose my licence.’”

Meanwhile, officers reported another driver exceeding the 50mph limit on the A47 near North Burlingham by hitting speeds of 73mph.

“They said they didn’t know what the speed limit was, however the road signs are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.” said Norfolk Special Constabulary on Twitter.