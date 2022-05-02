News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flowers left at Norwich murder scene in tribute to 'lovely geezer'

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:15 PM May 2, 2022
Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

A single bunch of flowers have been left close to the scene in Norwich where a "lovely geezer" was killed.

A murder investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a man in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross.

Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Police had been called to the property at about 9.30pm on Friday, April 29, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

The body of a man in his 50s was found inside. 

A Home Office post-mortem found the man died from serious head wounds and detectives are now treating his death as murder.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

On Monday a single bouquet of flowers has been left outside the terraced house with the message: "RIP Mark, miss you loads".

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

A 29-year-old man, who lives near to the victim, but did not want to be named said: "He was a lovely geezer.

"He was always out on his bike during the day.

"I'm sure it was electric. He was always out on his bike.

"During the day he was always sleeping but as soon as it got to early evening, he was out on his bike."

The neighbour's partner, 30, said the deceased was "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy" who lived on his own.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross.

Paul Holmes, 55, a former police officer, said the man was "a bit of a recluse and a bit of a hoarder".

He said: "I would say 'morning' but he kept himself to himself really."

In terms of the events that led to his death, Mr Holmes said he was out on Friday night at a birthday party but returned to see police there.

He said: "As an ex-police officer I know exactly what is going on, but you don't expect it on your doorstep."

Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

A 40-year-old woman, who lived near to the deceased, but wanted to remain anonymous, said it had all been a "big shock".

She said she never saw anyone going round to visit the man.

Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

On Monday the scene was still cordoned off with forensic officers searching nearby bins for clues as to what happened.

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail until Friday, May 27, while investigations continue.

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Both the Appleyard Crescent address, and another in Shipfield, remain cordoned off while officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting cad number 339 of Friday 29 April.

