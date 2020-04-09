Search

Four guilty of breaching coronavirus laws after Sainsbury’s shoplifting

PUBLISHED: 13:09 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 09 April 2020

Four people have been found guilty of breaching coronavirus restrictions following theft from Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google

Four people have been found guilty of breaching coronavirus restrictions after stealing alcohol and other goods from a supermarket in Norfolk.

Officers were called at 7.45pm on Monday, April 6 to Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn after reports of shoplifting of high value alcohol and other goods from the supermarket.

Three men and a woman from Peterborough were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and officers also suspected they had been breaching covid-19 restrictions under the new Coronavirus Act.

They were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The suspects appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 8 via video link for sentencing, after pleading guilty to a number of charges.

Scarlett Harvey, aged 29, of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough was found guilty of theft, possession of a class C controlled drug, and for contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period- contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4.

She was also found guilty of breaching a community order, and a suspended sentence order.

She was subsequently sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment.

Anton Oakley, aged 31, of Redmile Walk, Peterborough was found guilty of four counts of possession of a controlled drug, and for contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period- contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4.

He was also found guilty of driving whilst disqualified, without insurance or an MOT, and for failing to provide a sample at the roadside.

He was sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment.

Junior Modest, aged 46, of Crabtree, Peterborough was found guilty of theft, and for contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period- contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4.

He was given a six week Community Order with an electronically monitored curfew, fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £117.

Tanveer Bashir, aged 39, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough was found guilty of contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period- contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4.

He was subsequently fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £117.

