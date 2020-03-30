Fire service issues warning over use of barbecues during lockdown ‘to reduce risk’

The fire service are urging people to avoid using barbecues. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The fire service is urging people to avoid using barbecues during the coronavirus lockdown to prevent risk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters are asking for extra care when using barbecue equipment after responding to a serious garden fire in King's Lynn . BBQ's need full attention whilst cooking & clearing away. We recommend avoiding use of BBQ's during this period to reduce risk. #Stayhome but #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NMC2AI4KQf — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) March 30, 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) called for people to avoid using barbecues during the coronavirus outbreak and has urged people to “stay home but stay safe.”

It comes after firefighters responded to a serious garden fire on Harewood Drive in King’s Lynn on Saturday, March 28.

Police were also called to the incident at around 4.15pm.

NFRS tweeted: “BBQ’s need full attention whilst cooking and clearing away. We recommend avoiding use of BBQ’s during this period to reduce risk.”

They are urging people to take extra care at home to help reduce the risk of fire and the demand for their services.

A NFRS spokesman said: “We are committed to ensuring we maintain a frontline response so we will always be available for emergency call outs in these challenging times.

You may also want to watch:

“Appliances such as barbecues do increase the risk of fire and we would ask people to be extremely careful if they do decide to use them.”

Measures to slow the spread of coronavirus were introduced by the government last week which limits gatherings to two people.

Police are asking concerned members of the public to report those not adhering to the new restrictions to them online.

A police spokesman said: “Our focus going forward is to reassure, inform and engage with local communities to ensure people understand why these restrictions are in place.

“This will be done by traditional methods of engagement, education and communication. The priority is to keep people safe, reinforce the government’s messages and of course to protect our NHS.

“We will, where appropriate, initially disperse people rather than use enforcement. If we come across people choosing to break these rules, we will respond accordingly.

“The majority of people are already making sacrifices to save lives which we are grateful for and we urge everyone to follow the advice that is designed to keep us all safe.”

Contact Norfolk Police online at www.norfolk.police.uk

Fire safety advice can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/fire