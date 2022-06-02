Ex-town mayor shot for second time in six months

The former mayor of a Norfolk town has reportedly been shot for the second time in six months.

Armed police were called to the Attleborough home of Tony Crouch, following reports that the ex-town councillor had been shot in the arm.

It is understood Mr Crouch was taken to hospital after the incident, which happened at his bungalow in Carvers Lane, at about 4pm on Monday, May 30.

Mr Crouch, who was mayor of Attleborough from 2019 until 2020, was shot with an airgun at the same address in January.

He was not available to comment. But his friend Anthony Busk, an Attleborough town councillor, said he had heard Mr Crouch had gone to check the letter box in his garden when he felt pain in his arm and realised he had been shot.

He said Mr Crouch, who is in his 60s, had then called the police and ambulance before being taken to hospital.

Norfolk police confirmed they are investigating the incident, which comes six months after a similar incident in which Mr Crouch was taken to hospital after being shot in the arm with an air rifle.

Police in Carvers Lane in Attleborough after Mr Crouch was shot in January - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Armed police attended his home on that occasion too, and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm. There have been no subsequent charges.

Of the latest incident, a Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed: "Officers are investigating an incident where a man received an injury to his arm.

"It reportedly happened in Carvers Lane, Attleborough, at approximately 4pm on May 30.

"Firearms officers attended the scene of the reported incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

Police attended Mr Crouch's home in January - Credit: Archant

A passerby who saw armed police in Carvers Lane on Monday posted about the incident on Attleborough's Community Board Facebook site.

She said: "Not sure what’s happening, but I was going down Carvers Lane and had to turn around as armed police were blocking the lane and when I went to double back on Blackthorn Road more were putting on tactical gear, I hope everyone involved is alright."

Another person posted that they had seen armed police, a dog unit and an ambulance.

Mr Busk had revealed the details of the January shooting, when he told a shocked meeting of Attleborough Town Council that Mr Crouch had been shot.

That same meeting had heard Mr Crouch had been removed from the authority after not attending a meeting for six months.

Police said any witnesses, or anybody with information, should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting investigation number 36/40696/22.