'He's been shot' - moment councillor reveals ex-mayor's shooting

Attleborough Councillors heard the Tony Crouch, a former mayor, had been shot that morning - Credit: Attleborough Town Council

A former Attleborough mayor is recovering after being shot.

Tony Crouch, who served in the role from 2019 to 2020, was shot with an air rifle on Monday morning, the council has confirmed. The incident is being investigated by police.

Mr Crouch was still a serving councillor and the dramatic news was disclosed to stunned fellow members at a meeting of Attleborough Town Council last night.

At the start of proceedings - as members discussed who was present - Mr Crouch's absence was noted by the current mayor, Philip Leslie.

Another councillor, Anthony Busk, said that the former mayor had intended to be there but was unable to attend, because "he was shot".

Mr Busk said: "Tony Crouch is in hospital this morning. He was shot."

He added: "The reason he's not here, he intended to be here, was this morning, somebody shot him and he's in hospital."

The mayor, Phillip Leslie, questioned whether Mr Busk should disclose such information.

However, in a further twist, Mr Leslie then went on to explain that Mr Crouch was actually being removed the council because he had not attended a meeting for six months.

He added: "As of January 6, 2022 councillor Crouch had not attended a meeting for six months.

"Prior to this meeting, he had already expired past the point where he could represent as a councillor."

When a councillor fails to attend a council meeting for six consecutive months under the local government act 1972 they stop being a member of the authority.

Speaking this morning, Mr Leslie confirmed he had been contacted by police about the incident.

He said: "I have been contacted by the police that he was shot with an air rifle yesterday.

"The police wanted to assure me that there is no risk to the general public and a suspect has been apprehended and the investigation is ongoing but the matter is unrelated to him being a councillor."

Mr Leslie said Mr Crouch had not contacted the council about the incident nor had he given any reason for not attending meetings.

We have been unable to contact Mr Crouch for comment.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.