Fresh call for witnesses after fatal bus crash

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:30 AM February 5, 2021   
Police at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich - Credit: Simon Parkin

Police say they are working with a bus driver to establish how a woman in her 80s was killed following a crash in Norwich.

Officers were called to Red Lion Street, in Norwich, shortly before 2.10pm on Monday, December 14, near to the junction with Rampant Horse Street.

It followed a crash involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian, who suffered multiple serious injuries

The woman died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday, December 21, a week after being admitted.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no arrests have yet been made as part of the investigation and described how police were "working with the driver, bus company and witnesses to establish the facts".

The family of the woman killed in the crash are currently being supported by a family liaison officer.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with Alexander.matthews@noroflk.police.uk if the area at the time. 

