'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist

Published: 11:57 AM April 5, 2021

Picture of Oscar Seaman, 17, who was killed in a crash on the A134 at Northwold on September 3 2020. - Credit: Supplied by Oscar Seaman's family.

The heartbroken family of an "awesome" teenager killed by a hit-and-run driver have said they are lost without him.

Oscar Seaman, 17, was cycling home from his girlfriend's house when he was hit by a Mitsubishi Warrior on the A134 at Northwold.

He died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 9pm on September 3 last year.

Scene of the crash on A134 at Northwold in which 17-year-old cyclist Oscar Seaman was killed. - Credit: Archant

Today his family, including mother Bethany, have released a picture of Oscar along with an emotional tribute to the teen, who had been studying carpentry and bricklaying at the College of West Anglia.

In the statement Mrs Seaman, a mother of four from the Northwold area, said: "Our family, friends and local community have been devastated by the shocking and tragic loss of our son, Oscar.

"His death, and the circumstances surrounding it, have deeply affected all who knew and loved him as well as the local and wider community.

"Oscar was kind, happy and thoughtful with a brilliant, cheeky sense of humour and a laugh that echoed through the house.

"He loved animals, being outside and spending time with his girlfriend and friends. He had only just turned 17 and was excited to make a start on his adult life.

"He leaves behind his devastated parents, heartbroken brother and sisters and loving girlfriend, as well as his many friends, extended family and colleagues. We are all lost without him."

Mrs Seaman said the family would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public who stopped and stayed with Oscar following the fatal crash.

She also praised their police family liaison officer and local community "for everything they have done and continue to do for Oscar and us".

The statement added: "Oscar; quite simply, you were awesome. Thank you for being you. You made us proud, every day.

"We will miss you forever and love you always. See you on the other side of the stars, lovely boy x".

Mrs Seaman released the tribute following last month's sentencing of Lloyd McMurtary who admitted failing to stop after the crash, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Lloyd McMurtary was given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted failing to stop after a crash on the A134 at Northwold in which 17-year-old cyclist Oscar Seaman died. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

McMurtary, of Redcastle Road, Thetford, was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months as well as being ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.



