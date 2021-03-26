Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died

Published: 3:30 PM March 26, 2021

Lloyd McMurtary has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted failing to stop after a crash on the A134 at Northwold in which 17-year-old cyclist Oscar Seaman died. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The family of a teenage cyclist say their world has been "destroyed" after he was killed in a crash with a motorist who failed to stop at the scene.

Oscar Seaman, 17, had been cycling back from his girlfriend's house when he was involved in a crash with a Mitsubushi Warrior on the A134 at Northwold.

Scene of crash on the A134 at Northwold in which 17-year-old cyclist Oscar Seaman died. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Magistrates Court has heard how Lloyd McMurtary, the driver of the Mitsubushi, had no time to avoid Mr Seaman but panicked and left the scene.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting on Tuesday, March 26 said a number of people stopped to assist Mr Seaman at the roadside but the defendant “was not one of those people”.

He said McMurtary left the scene but was stopped by police who were heading to the fatal crash and saw his damaged car.

Mr Ablett said he “lied to police” and “told them he had struck a deer”.

McMurtary, of Redcastle Road, Thetford, appeared at court on Friday, March 26 for sentence having previously admitted failing to stop after the crash which happened at about 9pm on September 3 last year.

Before he was sentenced, the court heard a moving victim impact statement on behalf of the family from Mr Seaman's mother Bethany.

She said she would "describe our life as perfect up to the day he was killed” but now insisted every day was "unbearable".

The mother-of-four described her son as on as being “the funny one of the family” as well as being an energetic character who “always made me smile”.

Mr Seaman had been studying carpentry and brick laying at the College of West Anglia and also worked at McDonald’s at Barton Mills.

She said he had treated her son "worse than a wild animal" adding: "He left my 17-year-old boy there to die. He was too busy being selfish and trying to save himself.”

On finding out McMurtary had tried to “cover up his part in it” Mrs Seaman said he showed her son “no compassion or humanity”.

McMurtary, who also admitted driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and having no insurance, was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Debbie Reynolds, mitigating, said McMurtary was "most incredibly sorry for what happened" and "wishes that night never happened".