Conservatories firm boss admits trading offences

Conservatories etc in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A conservatories boss has admitted unfair commercial practices at a court hearing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Knights, 58, the owner and director of Conservatories Etc in Wymondham, also faced a charge of running the company fraudulently between December 2018 and May 2019 which he denied.

You may also want to watch:

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 12) in front of Judge Katharine Moore who presided over the case via Skype following the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Knights entered guilty pleas to two counts of engaging in a commercial practice contravening the requirements of professional diligence.

A not guilty plea was entered to one count of fraudulent trading.

Knights, of Allison Bank, Norwich, is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on August 21.