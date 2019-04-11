Search

Customers owed thousands of pounds chase bust conservatory firm

11 April, 2019 - 17:02
Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Archant

A conservatory firm which collapsed with £760,000 of debt is being chased for thousands of pounds by customers.

Sarah Peacock, a customer of Conservatories Etc, has never received her deposit back despite chasing the firm for months. Photo: Sarah PeacockSarah Peacock, a customer of Conservatories Etc, has never received her deposit back despite chasing the firm for months. Photo: Sarah Peacock

Conservatories Etc, from Wymondham, went into voluntary liquidation in March.

Director Jon Knights said customers owed money would be paid, but clients said they have been chasing the company for months and not had money returned.

Sarah Peacock paid a deposit of £3,600 in September last year but work never began.

The 69-year-old, from Walsham-le-Willows, said when she signed the contract she was shown a document by Conservatories Etc confirming the money would be held securely.

Work was meant to begin in November but after several start dates were missed Miss Peacock drove to Conservatories Etc’s Wymondham showroom and confronted Mr Knights.

She said: “I said this is not good enough. I want my deposit back.”

She said Mr Knights agreed to write a cheque for her the following day but when she tried to cash it, it bounced.

Miss Peacock’s solicitor then wrote in December to Conservatories Etc alleging the firm took the money in September “in the knowledge the Company could not pay its debts as they fall due”.

Miss Peacock also got a court judgement in February ordering Conservatories Etc to pay her £3,782.

The website of Conservatories Etc which has gone into liquidation owing £760,000. Image: Conservatories Etc screenshotThe website of Conservatories Etc which has gone into liquidation owing £760,000. Image: Conservatories Etc screenshot

Mr Knights said he had not received any correspondence from Miss Peacock’s solicitor or the court over the judgement.

It is one of 11 County Court Judgements (CCJ) which are outstanding against the company, totalling £124,000.

Vicky Mitchell has also been chasing Conservatories Etc for months after getting a court order.

Mrs Mitchell, from Diss, took the company to court in July 2018 and was awarded £4,765, but that has also not been paid.

Work on their conservatory started in summer 2017.

Mrs Mitchell said the firm did the groundwork but then did not return for long periods.

The job was eventually finished but the bi-folding doors would not close when the weather was hot, meaning she had to pour cold water on them and could not leave her house.

Mr Knights also said he had not been notified about Mrs Mitchell’s judgement.

He said only a handful of customers had complained amid hundreds of happy ones.

