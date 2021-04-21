News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Electric scooter riders arrested for drink-driving

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:50 AM April 21, 2021   
Police seized two electric scooters

Police in King's Lynn arrested two people who were over the drink drive limit while riding electric scooters. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two electric scooter riders were arrested, after police said they were over the legal drink drive limit.

Norfolk police seized the scooters after making the arrests in King’s Lynn on Wednesday evening.

Police said they had made the unconnected arrests in separate parts of the town.

As well as being over the drink drive limit, police said the riders were both disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles and drink-drive laws apply to them.

In December, Norwich man Tyrone Drane, 26, admitted drink driving on an electric scooter in Larkman Lane.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard how Drane, of Cadge Road, was arrested in June last year and found to have 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

It is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on public roads, pavements or cycle lanes - the law only permits it in private property.

However, trials of approved rental e-scooters, which are legal, are under way in various parts of the UK, including Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
 

