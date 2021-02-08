News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norwich electric scooter drink drive case adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:58 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 3:45 PM February 8, 2021
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A man who admitted drink driving on an electric scooter has had his case adjourned for a hearing to decide whether or not he will be disqualified.

Tyrone Drane, 26, was spotted by police riding an electric scooter on Larkman Lane on June 13 last year.

He was arrested and found to have 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Drane, of Cadge Road, Norwich appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 23 last year when he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

Ian Fisher, representing Drane, had asked for the case to be adjourned as he wanted to advance a “special reasons” argument to decide whether or not he will be disqualified as a result of his guilty plea.

The case was back before city magistrates this month and has been adjourned until April 22 for a special reasons hearing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  2. 2 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  3. 3 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
  1. 4 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
  2. 5 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  3. 6 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
  4. 7 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  5. 8 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  6. 9 Snow sees 350 schools forced to close
  7. 10 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Colours on the map show cases per 100,000 over the seven days up to Christmas, key: purple 400-799; dark blue 200-399; light blue 100-199; dark green 50-99; light green 10-49. - Credit: Open Street Map / coronavirus.data.gov.uk

Coronavirus

Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon