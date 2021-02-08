Norwich electric scooter drink drive case adjourned

Published: 2:58 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM February 8, 2021

A man who admitted drink driving on an electric scooter has had his case adjourned for a hearing to decide whether or not he will be disqualified.

Tyrone Drane, 26, was spotted by police riding an electric scooter on Larkman Lane on June 13 last year.

He was arrested and found to have 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Drane, of Cadge Road, Norwich appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 23 last year when he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

Ian Fisher, representing Drane, had asked for the case to be adjourned as he wanted to advance a “special reasons” argument to decide whether or not he will be disqualified as a result of his guilty plea.

The case was back before city magistrates this month and has been adjourned until April 22 for a special reasons hearing.