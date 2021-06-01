King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug dealing charge

Published: 3:45 PM June 1, 2021

King's Lynn Town's Rory McAuley has been suspended by the club after a drug charge. - Credit: Archant

King's Lynn Town defender Rory McAuley was among six people arrested after a large quantity of class-A drugs were found in a car and a home in Norwich.

Police confirmed they stopped a man driving a silver Audi A5 in Hethersett at around 4pm on Thursday, May 13, and found the drugs.

The investigation led officers to a home in Norwich where they found more class-A drugs, and a second man was arrested.

In total, three men and three women were arrested in connection with the two drugs stashes seized, though the women and one man have been released under investigation.

One of the other two men was Rory McAuley, 31, of George Fox Way in Norwich, who was charged with conspiracy to supply a class-A drug and being in possession of criminal property.

The other was Ismail Thompson, 29, of Harsnett Close in Norwich, also charged with conspiracy to supply a class-A drug.

Both appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on May 15 and were released on conditional bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 14.

On Tuesday, King's Lynn Town FC announced it had suspended McAuley indefinitely.

The club statement said: "Rory McAuley has been suspended from all football activities at King’s Lynn Town Football Club with immediate effect.

"The club will make a future statement in due course."