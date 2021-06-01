News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets footballer suspended by club indefinitely

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:22 AM June 1, 2021   
Rory McAuley - sole survivor from King's Lynn Town's starting line-up for the game against Solihull

Rory McAuley has been suspended from all football activities by King's Lynn Town FC. - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town Football Club has suspended one of its players.

Defender Rory McAuley will not be allowed to take part in any football activities at the club until further notice.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Linnets from Lowestoft Town in 2018, made 17 appearances in the season which has just finished.

The club statement said: "Rory McAuley has been suspended from all football activities at King’s Lynn Town Football Club with immediate effect.

"The club will make a future statement in due course."

More to follow.

