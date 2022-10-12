Man who died after police restraint was held to ground for 40 minutes

A man who died hours after being restrained by police had to be held to the ground by officers for at least 40 minutes, an inquest has heard.

Krystian Kilkowski died in the early hours of his 32nd birthday, having been detained under the Mental Health Act by police in the afternoon of the previous day.

An inquest into his death resumed at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Wednesday and is scheduled to last four weeks.

On the third day of the hearing, the court was told that Mr Kilkowski, of Diss, had to be held to the ground for 40 minutes during his restraint.

Giving evidence in court, Amber Lewis, who at the time was a communications officer in Norfolk Constabulary's control room, also confirmed that according to police records of the incident made at the time that the Polish-born man was "not known to mental health services".

The court heard her role involved communicating with officers at the scene and call handlers - and that on this occasion Ms Lewis was tasked with sending officers to various incidents.

Previously, the court had seen video footage of the incident, which happened on Monday, August 10, 2020, when Mr Kilkowski was reported "behaving erratically" in the road outside his home in Cotman Close, Diss.

Mr Kilkowski was described as being in the midst of an "acute behavioural disturbance", which was as a result of drug use.

The incident saw Mr Kilkowski broadcasting via Facebook, telling viewers he believed that he was going to be killed.

He then ran away from officers at the scene before eventually being caught up with at Victoria Road, close to the Morrisons supermarket.

Ms Lewis told the court that officers at the scene had told her that he had been restrained on the floor for 40 minutes.

She added during this time, Mr Kilkowski bit through his own tongue and had attempted to chew through his arm while he was being restrained.

Evidence was also heard that an ambulance was called for, but police were originally told there may be a five-hour delay in sending one.

A statement was also read on behalf of Mr Kilkowski's GP, who confirmed that he had not been referred to mental health services at any stage.

He died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital shortly after midnight on August 11, 2020.

The inquest continues.