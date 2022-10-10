Man who died after police restraint suffered 'acute disturbance'

A man who died in hospital following complications while being restrained by police officers was in the midst of an "acute behavioural disturbance", an inquest has heard.

Krystian Kilkowski died on August 11, 2020 - his 32nd birthday - in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

His death came just hours after he was detained by Norfolk Constabulary under the Mental Health Act, after officers were called to his address in Cotman Close in Diss.

An inquest into his death resumed on Monday in Norwich and is due to last up to four weeks.

On the opening day, the court was shown video footage from the day before his death - both from Facebook Live footage being filmed by Mr Kilkowski and that captured by police body-worn cameras.

The unsettling images showed Mr Kilkowski in a visibly disturbed mental state, speaking of fears for his life and his desire not to die.

In the footage, Mr Kilkowski was repeatedly heard saying: "Help me. Why you want to kill me? I am tired, I am very scared."

Officers repeatedly assured Mr Kilkowski they were there to help him, but the Polish-born man continued to express fear and paranoia.

Meanwhile, at another point in the footage, a police officer can be heard calling for paramedics to check Mr Kilkowski over, only to be told there would be a five-hour wait for an ambulance.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: "Krystian Kilkowski appeared to be displaying unusual behaviour outside of an address in Cotman Close in Diss.

"Officers attempted to calm him down only for him to run away and police had to give pursuit.

"He was then detained for reasons of safety under the mental health act."

She added there had been "complications" while he was being restrained, outside of the Morrisons supermarket and he had died in the N&N shortly after midnight on August 11.

Mrs Thompson told a jury of six men and four women that the court would hear extensive evidence about the incident over the course of the next four weeks.

This will include evidence of the restraint methods used by the police, the medical attention he received and the delays he experienced in receiving this.