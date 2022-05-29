Norfolk man still at large six months after being named most wanted

Benjamin Macann, from Dereham, is wanted over his alleged involvement in the supply of Class A drugs - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Norfolk man is still at large six months after being named among the UK's most wanted fugitives.

Benjamin Macann, 32, wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, was included in a list of 12 people thought to be hiding in Spain and the Canary Islands compiled by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The international appeal launched in January involved the Spanish authorities and NCA’s international crime bureau and international liaison officers.

Ben Macann was included in 12 most wanted believed to be hiding in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands - Credit: National Crime Agency

Three of the 12 fugitives have so far been arrested. But despite the high profile international campaign Macann remains at large.

His last known address was Halfpenny Lane at Beetley and he is known to have strong family connections to Dereham and Norwich, but also links to Barcelona.

• Anyone who may have seen Macann, or knows of his whereabouts, should ring Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives

• Callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).

