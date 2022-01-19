Norfolk man thought to be in Spain one of UK's 12 most wanted
- Credit: National Crime Agency/Sonya Duncan
A man from Mid Norfolk believed to be hiding in Spain has been included on a list of 12 of the UK's most wanted men.
Benjamin Macann, 32, is on the list compiled by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of fugitives believed to be hiding in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.
The offenders, all men, are wanted for crimes including murder, large scale drugs trafficking and supplying firearms and ammunition.
Macann, whose last known address was Halfpenny Lane at Beetley, near Dereham, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Detectives in Norfolk are seeking him over his alleged involvement in the supply of multi kilograms of cocaine in 2020 in which he and accomplices used encrypted mobile phone handsets.
The NCA’s most wanted campaign is run in conjunction with Crimestoppers and Spanish law enforcement agencies and comes on the back of a previous successful Operation Captura fugitives campaign.
Steve Rodhouse, the NCA’s director general of operations, said: “Spain is not a safe haven. With 86 offenders arrested in our last fugitives campaign, criminals know we will never give up and we’re never far behind them.”
Macann is described as white, around 5ft 10 tall, of medium to stocky build and with blue eyes and short greying hair. He also suffers from asthma and is left handed.
While he is known to have strong family connections to Dereham and Norwich, he also has links to Barcelona.
Mr Rodhouse said: “Fugitives usually continue offending while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are.
“Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village.
“Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.”
Another man from the East of England is included on the list.
Nana Oppong is wanted in Essex in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Robert Powell.
• Anyone who may have seen Macann, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, fill out an anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives
• Callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).