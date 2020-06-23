Search

Man who died in city woodland attack named as murder probe continues

PUBLISHED: 16:54 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 23 June 2020

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Archant

Police have confirmed that the man who died in a woodland area on the edge of Norwich was 40-year-old Daniel Littlewood, as a murder investigation into his death continues.

Police have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with serious head injuries in Clapham Wood. Photo: ArchantPolice have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with serious head injuries in Clapham Wood. Photo: Archant

At 5.15am on Monday, officers were called to Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich, where they discovered a man with severe head injuries - who later died at the scene.

Following a post mortem examination on Tuesday morning, the body was identified as Mr Littlewood, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of Mr Littlewood’s murder, and remains in custody at Great Yarmouth police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts go out to Daniel’s family and friends at this time. Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death, however, we do know the suspect and Daniel are known to each other.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen two men walking in the area of Drayton Road and Aylsham Road, between 2.30am and 4am on Monday 22 June.

“It is understandable that the local community will be shocked by this incident and officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols over the coming days. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them or contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.”

A cordon remains in place around Clapham Woods while officers carry out their enquiries. St Martins Road, between Aylsham Road and Drayton Road, and Drayton Road, between the junctions of St Martins Road and Lime Kiln Mews, are closed.

Yesterday, people living nearby shared their sadness at the incident, which saw a police presence continue throughout the day.

A woman, 26, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s just sad. You feel for the family involved, especially at this sort of time.”

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigations Team on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

