People reveal sadness at launch of murder probe after man’s death in city

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson Archant 2020

People living near to the scene where a man died after sustaining serious head injuries have described their “sadness” at what happened.

Police remain at the scene on Aylsham Road. close to Clapham Wood in Norwich, on Monday (June 22) evening. PIC: Peter Walsh Police remain at the scene on Aylsham Road. close to Clapham Wood in Norwich, on Monday (June 22) evening. PIC: Peter Walsh

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of the man who was found at Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, at around 5.15am on Monday (June 22) morning.

A couple living on Aylsham Road, near to the scene, described their reaction to the tragedy.

A woman, 26, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s just sad. You feel for the family involved, especially at this sort of time.”

Her partner, 28, said: “You don’t really expect something like that.

“It’s always seemed like a nice. Quiet area. It was very unexpected. It’s just sad.”

The scene remained cordoned off last night (Monday, June 22) as the police investigation into the death continued.

Police officers also guarded the cordon which has seen St Martins Road, between Aylsham Road and Drayton Road, and Drayton Road between St Martins Road and Lime Kiln Mews closed while the investigation continues.

Police have moved to reassure the public that the incident is not connected to the death of Gemma Cowley, who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former mental hospital in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday.

Detective chief inspector Phil Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team said: “Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this man’s death, and while we are in the early stages of this investigation, we do know the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Clapham Woods in the early hours of this morning.

“It is understandable that the local community will be shocked by this incident, especially as it has happened within a few days of the murder of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew.

“I would like to reassure the community that these incidents are not connected and in both cases the suspect and victims were known to each other.”