Search

Advanced search

People reveal sadness at launch of murder probe after man’s death in city

PUBLISHED: 06:01 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:01 23 June 2020

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Archant 2020

People living near to the scene where a man died after sustaining serious head injuries have described their “sadness” at what happened.

Police remain at the scene on Aylsham Road. close to Clapham Wood in Norwich, on Monday (June 22) evening. PIC: Peter WalshPolice remain at the scene on Aylsham Road. close to Clapham Wood in Norwich, on Monday (June 22) evening. PIC: Peter Walsh

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of the man who was found at Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, at around 5.15am on Monday (June 22) morning.

A couple living on Aylsham Road, near to the scene, described their reaction to the tragedy.

A woman, 26, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s just sad. You feel for the family involved, especially at this sort of time.”

Her partner, 28, said: “You don’t really expect something like that.

“It’s always seemed like a nice. Quiet area. It was very unexpected. It’s just sad.”

You may also want to watch:

The scene remained cordoned off last night (Monday, June 22) as the police investigation into the death continued.

Police officers also guarded the cordon which has seen St Martins Road, between Aylsham Road and Drayton Road, and Drayton Road between St Martins Road and Lime Kiln Mews closed while the investigation continues.

Police have moved to reassure the public that the incident is not connected to the death of Gemma Cowley, who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former mental hospital in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday.

Detective chief inspector Phil Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team said: “Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this man’s death, and while we are in the early stages of this investigation, we do know the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Clapham Woods in the early hours of this morning.

“It is understandable that the local community will be shocked by this incident, especially as it has happened within a few days of the murder of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew.

“I would like to reassure the community that these incidents are not connected and in both cases the suspect and victims were known to each other.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Enforcement action forces removal of sign at Japanese ‘restaurant’ which had no permission

The sign at Orlando's has been removed. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Hundreds sign letter to UEA over protection for teaching staff roles

Hundreds sign letter to UEA asking to protect associate tutors jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant