Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47
PUBLISHED: 08:20 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 04 May 2020
A motorcyclist was found with a goldfish in his rucksack after being caught doing 125mph on one of Norfolk’s main roads.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider on the A47 on Sunday, May 3.
When officers spoke to the motorcyclist, they were told they had been to collect a pet fish, which was found to be in the rider’s rucksack.
The fish was “alive and well”, police confirmed.
It came on the same day another road user was caught travelling at 127mph along the A47 at Norwich, heading towards Great Yarmouth.
The driver was stopped and reported by officers, who discovered the MOT on the vehicle had expired.
Also on Sunday, another speeder was spotted travelling at 98mph along the A47 at Longwater.
“Please slow down,” said NSRAPT on Twitter. “With the lighter traffic you’ll get there sooner anyway.”
