Driver caught doing 127mph on A47 by police

Police caught a driver doing 127mph on the A47 on May 2. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A driver has been pulled over on the A47 after they were clocked doing 127mph in a 70mph zone.

Upon stopping the motorist, who was travelling in the direction of Great Yarmouth at the time, police officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) realised the car was on the road without a valid MOT.

The offence took place on Saturday May 2 and was one of four speeding incidents to be to be reported by (NSRAPT) over the weekend.

Other incidents included a driver travelling at 104mph on the A11 at Wymondham “en route to put a deposit on a puppy” and a motorist on the A47 at North Burlingham, who was recorded doing 80mph in a 50mph limit, near a “notorious” collision hot spot.

Officers stopped a taxi driver in Great Yarmouth found driving at 77mph and warned them they may lose their license and in Bradwell, a motorist was stopped after speeding nearly twice the limit in a 30mph.