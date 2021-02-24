Five teenagers arrested after boy stabbed in Norwich

Published: 5:09 PM February 24, 2021

A boy was attacked with a bladed weapon at Aylmer Tower in Mile Cross, Norwich, on Tuesday, February 23. - Credit: Liz Reynolds

Five teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a Norwich stabbing.

Police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, February 23.

A teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group, and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road, Norwich. - Credit: Paul Hewitt

A number of homes in the city were sealed off temporarily while officers carried out their investigation.

One teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday, while the other four were all taken into custody on Wednesday. They will all be questioned about the incident.

If anyone witnessed the attack, or has any information related to the incident, they are encouraged to contact DS Ian Fuller at Bethel Street Police Station either on 101, or at CIDAppealsNorwich@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 36/11829/21.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.