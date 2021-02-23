News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:45 PM February 23, 2021   
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

A boy in his teens is in hospital after being attacked by a group of fellow teenagers this afternoon.

At around 3.15pm, police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road Norwich, to a report of an incident involving a group of teenagers.

A teenage boy was attacked during the incident and has since been taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A seal was placed around the tower while officers carried out investigations, with a heavy police presence reported on social media throughout the evening.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at 3:15pm today (Tuesday 23 February 2021) to Aylmer Tower, Lefroy Road in Norwich, to reports that a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group of teenagers.

 "The victim was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.  

 "A seal was in place at the scene while officers conducted enquiries."

Most Read

  1. 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 2 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  3. 3 Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich
  1. 4 Police called to woman's body found in village
  2. 5 Dad sells home-made candles after quitting day job to adopt
  3. 6 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
  4. 7 Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'
  5. 8 Historic building for rent after beauty salon closes
  6. 9 Morrisons objects to plans for out-of-town Lidl
  7. 10 Norfolk's Covid infection rate at lowest point for three months

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pinnace Tower in Great Yarmouth is being repaired

Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk hamlet of Fustyweed, between Lyng and Elsing. Photo: Bill Smith

9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon