Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
A boy in his teens is in hospital after being attacked by a group of fellow teenagers this afternoon.
At around 3.15pm, police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road Norwich, to a report of an incident involving a group of teenagers.
A teenage boy was attacked during the incident and has since been taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A seal was placed around the tower while officers carried out investigations, with a heavy police presence reported on social media throughout the evening.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at 3:15pm today (Tuesday 23 February 2021) to Aylmer Tower, Lefroy Road in Norwich, to reports that a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group of teenagers.
"The victim was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
"A seal was in place at the scene while officers conducted enquiries."
