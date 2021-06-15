Published: 1:30 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM June 15, 2021

A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Norwich.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable condition.

A man has bee charged with attempted murder after an assault in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday (14 June 2021).

The suspect was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged in connection with the incident.

Michael Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was remanded in police custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning via video link where he was further remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on July 13.



