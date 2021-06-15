News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:30 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 1:49 PM June 15, 2021
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Norwich.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable condition.

A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

A man has bee charged with attempted murder after an assault in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13.  - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday (14 June 2021). 

The suspect was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged in connection with the incident.

Michael Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was remanded in police custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning via video link where he was further remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on July 13.


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Video

Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Burgh Hall Norfolk

Be lord of the manor: Site of forgotten mansion for sale for £2.3m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon