46-year-old man charged with woman's murder

Published: 9:11 PM April 12, 2021

A 46-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a country park on Friday.

Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon, will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 13, charged with the murder of 35-year-old Egle Vengaliene, also of Bury Road, Brandon.

Police were called to Brandon Country Park just before 7am on Friday morning after Miss Vengaliene's body was found in the water at the Suffolk beauty spot.

Officers arrested Vengalis, 46, on Friday and he remains in custody.

Suffolk Police confirmed that the woman had been identified as Ms Vengaliene on Sunday evening. A post mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, April 10.

A large area of Brandon Country Park remains cordoned off by police while searches and inquiries continue.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone in the area of Brandon Country Park, Bury Road or surrounding streets who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Officers are also asking for those living in the area with doorbell camera or private CCTV to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion-activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21