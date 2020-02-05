Delays after car and lorry in crash on edge of Norwich

A lorry and a car were in a crash at the Longwater roundabout on Dereham Road. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

Drivers faced delays after a crash between a car and a lorry close to the Longwater Retail Park on the edge of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a Skoda and an HGV, at just before 7.15am on Wednesday.

The crash partially blocked the roundabout where Dereham Road meets William Frost Way, near the Next store.

Norfolk police said nobody was hurt in the crash.

The queues which built up caused particular problems for people living on the Queen's Hills estate, who have been calling for a second exit road from the area.

