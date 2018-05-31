Search

Calls for new exit road from expanding Norwich estate

PUBLISHED: 09:15 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 01 December 2019

William Frost Way in Costessey which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith

William Frost Way in Costessey which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2009

Calls are being made for a second exit from a large housing development to avoid a busy road.

Queen's Hills housing development in Costessey. Picture: ANTONY KELLYQueen's Hills housing development in Costessey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk County Council has proposed three options for a second entrance and exit from the Queen's Hills estate on the edge of Costessey near Norwich, according to county councillor Tim East.

The roundabout at Dereham Road and William Frost Way in Costessey. Picture: Adrian JuddThe roundabout at Dereham Road and William Frost Way in Costessey. Picture: Adrian Judd

But Mr East, who represents the Costessey ward, said the options would end up on the A1074 Dereham Road used by commuters, residents and shoppers from the Longwater Retail Park.

Tim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey. Picture: Bill SmithTim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey. Picture: Bill Smith

Mr East is calling for the exit from the estate, built over 10 years ago, to avoid going directly onto the Dereham Road and go via a separate road.

He said: "We are pushing for a second exit from Queen's Hills. It should be done from a different stretch of road away from the Dereham Road."

The only exit and entrance ends up on William Frost Way, which runs past the retail park.

Mr East believed if more cars from the estate went onto Dereham Road it would undo the improvements created for drivers after the road between the Longwater Lane junction and Longwater was dualled.

Originally the Queen's Hills estate was meant to have 1,380 homes but it now has more than 2,000, according to Mr East.

He said the retail park which features stores including Next, The Range, Smyths Toys Store and Sainsbury's supermarket attracted people from far afield.

"It is a catalyst for people to go for their weekly shopping.

"There are proposals for other developments in the area. It is a growing area but when you start planning to build theses houses you have to have the right infrastructure to put up with additional traffic movements," Mr East added.

Planning permission has been granted for 900 homes in Easton and between 1,000 and 2,000 homes are being built off Dereham Road.

The councillor added there was a need for a safe pedestrian crossing on William Frost Way.

"Although there is a dropped curb there is nothing else. It is a very busy road."

He added highway improvements depended on grants and developer contributions.

Grahame Bygrave, assistant director of highways and waste at Norfolk County Council: said: "We are still seeking funding for an additional link road to Queen's Hills, as set out in the Joint Core Strategy for Greater Norwich."





