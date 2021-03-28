Gallery

Published: 10:00 AM March 28, 2021

A year on from the first whispers of an unknown virus sweeping the globe, and life has changed dramatically.

As soon as parents hailed their children going back to school, once again they closed, staying open only for children of key workers.

Once again, people and community groups rallied around to help in their local towns and villages, supporting others who had to shield from coronavirus yet again.

But this time, spirits were lifted as news of a Covid-19 vaccine was imminent, as well as dozens having the opportunity to play out in the snow creating igloos and snow sculptures.

Already, thousands of people have received their first dose, while others patiently wait.

And as people rally together, not only united by a pandemic but also other important worldwide issues such as Black Lives Matter and women’s safety, these photos show how far we have come together.

Pauline Brown is one of the project leaders for Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers group. Volunteers are currently making masks for Compass Schools in Belton, Lingwood and Kings Lynn. - Credit: supplied

Carole Smith, 82, holds her husband, 86-year-old Tony's hand as he has his Covid-19 vaccination at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Diners at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Deputy head Toby Whalen teaching his Year 3 class of keyworker's children, and also teaching online, as Mile Cross Primary School carry out their blended learning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyrigh

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, lights a candle in the Peace Globe during the Remembrance Service at Norwich Cathedral for those who have died from Covid-19 one year on from the first lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Reception pupils from Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy waiting outside on their first day back to school. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant