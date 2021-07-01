Fresh calls to fast track replacement for Norfolk's crumbling hospital

Published: 3:10 PM July 1, 2021

New health secretary Sajid Javid should fast track the design and building of a new hospital for King's Lynn.

That's the call from West Norfolk council's leader, in a motion pledging to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, as it makes the case for its crumbing building to be replaced.

New health secretary Sajid Javid addressed the House of Commons on Monday afternoon. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Stuart Dark is asking full council to back a motion stating: “This council recognises that the QE Hospital building and infrastructure in Kings Lynn has major structural issues and must be rebuilt urgently.

"Whilst welcoming the news that the QE Hospital has just received £20m in emergency funding to put remedial measures in place in the operational areas most affected, this is clearly just a short-term ‘sticking plaster’ that does not mitigate the need for a match-fit, 21st Century hospital capable of supporting staff, patients and visitors needs and having a key role in the entire region’s integrated care system, both now and in the future.

Stuart Dark, the new leader of West Norfolk council - Credit: Matthew Usher

"This council formally resolves to continue standing shoulder to shoulder with the hospital’s leadership team in their current bid for a new hospital for West Norfolk and the surrounding area alongside the county council, region’s MPs and community campaigns will do all it can to help with and magnify their message.

"To be absolutely clear, this council will continue to urge, on its own and with others, the secretary of state for health to urgently approve a new build hospital to replace the Queen Elizabeth and to fast track its build and design.”

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH





More than 200 props are now in place to prevent the roof from collapsing. The hospital's risk register warns there is "a direct risk to life and patients, visitors and staff".

Former health secretary Matt Hancock visited the QEH days before he resigned after CCTV footage was leaked showing him in an intimate embrace with an aide.

Campaigners are staging a rally and march through Lynn on Saturday. Speakers in The Walks from 12-noon include former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. More than 7,500 have signed the EDP's petition calling for a new hospital, online here: https://tinyurl.com/t4xm78w2.