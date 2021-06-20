News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jeremy Corbyn among speakers at rally for new Norfolk hospital

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:09 AM June 20, 2021   
Ms Rust said she was resigning from the party because of the way it had teated former leader Jeremy

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will be among the speakers at a march and rally in support of calls for a new hospital in King's Lynn.

He will join campaigners in The Walks on Saturday, July 3, where there will be speeches and music from noon, followed by a march through town to the Tuesday Market Place.

Protestors outside the QEH hospital in Kings Lynn, organised by Kings Lynn Trades Council.Byline: S

The roof of the QEH is currently being held up by almost 200 props, yet it was not included in a list of new hospitals announced by the government in October

Staff hope it will be one of eight further new builds chosen from a short-list of 16 in the autumn.

Marchers will be be handing out leaflets and postcards that shoppers and passers-by can sign and send to health secretary Matt Hancock calling on him to fund a new hospital.  People who want to take part are being encouraged to dress in hospital coats or any health related fancy dress. 

A prop holding up the roof at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

Speakers also include GP Dr Pallavi Devulapalli, former GP Diarmuid Tiernan and Gordon Taylor from health union Unison.  

Jo Rust secretary of King's Lynn Trades Council, said: "All over the UK people are taking part in rallies and marches to recognise the birthday of the NHS and the difference it’s made to our lives, never more needed than during this terrible pandemic, 

Protestors outside the QEH hospital in Kings Lynn, organised by Kings Lynn Trades Council.Byline: S

"But in King’s Lynn our need for a new building has to be a focus,  How can we celebrate all that’s good with the NHS when our hospital is falling down and staff are being offered an insulting ipc on their pay?”

Community Campaigner Micaela Bartrum added: “The QEH is dear to all of us who need and use it.  We cannot be left in a situation where is it unsafe for staff to go to work and patients risk being moved in haste due to the severity of the situation.”

Matt Hancock on his visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. 

Almost 7,500 have now signed the EDP's petition calling for the QEH to be replaced.

Mr Hancock tweeted he had heard the hospital's case for a new build after a private visit to the site on Friday.

But he gave no indication regarding its chances of success. The EDP was not included in the media who were invited to attend.

To sign the petition, go to https://www.change.org/p/matthew-hancock-mp-build-a-new-hospital-for-king-s-lynn






