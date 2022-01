Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Corton beach. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Emergency services are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident at Corton beach, near Lowestoft.

Fire, police and ambulance crews are all in attendance and were called at 10.30am on Saturday, January 1.

They were still at the beach as of 12.45pm.

Suffolk Police was unable to give any further details on the incident at present.

More to follow.