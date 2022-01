Breaking

The body of a man has been found in Corton, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man's body has been found in the sea in Corton this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday, 1 January 2022 after reports that a body had been seen along the seafront at 10.30am.

Visitors in the area are asked to be aware that a scene is in place while emergency services carry out their work.