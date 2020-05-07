Eerie scenes and balloon rainbows - the latest lockdown pictures in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 May 2020
The county has continued to cut eerie scenes heading into the latest bank holiday weekend in lockdown.
Save for a few people taking their daily exercise or making essential trips, the streets of Norwich remain largely empty.
While the city streets were mostly bare, some people had ventured out on bicycles or on foot, some wearing face masks.
One city pub, The Sir Garnet, while closed for business still displayed a symbol of solidarity to frontline workers - a rainbow proudly made from balloons.
There were similarly quiet scenes elsewhere in the region, as Norfolk people continued to observe the lockdown measures set out to quell the spread of the coronavirus.
And with another bank holiday weekend ahead of us, people have been urged to continue remaining indoors, despite enticing weather forecasts.
Louise Smith, head of public health in Norfolk, said: “The bank holiday will be very appealing with the weather nice but while we are past the peak we are not at the level we were when lockdown started, so we must not let it slip now.”
