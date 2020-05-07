Five new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk’s hospitals

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Thursday, one death occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), one at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The latest death at the NNUH, which was recorded on May 5, brings the hospital’s total to 99.

At the QEH, three patients aged between 46 and 85 being treated in its care died. It brings the hospital’s total to 114.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said: “I can confirm that three patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19 – two women and a man, aged between 46 and 85. On behalf of the trust, I would like to offer my condolences to their relatives and loved ones at this difficult time.”

On Wednesday evening, the hospital featured in a television documentary on Channel 4, following the efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the JPUH’s total increased to 93 following the death of a patient on May 5.

It brings the number of people to have died in Norfolk’s hospitals to 306.

A further eight deaths were announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 282. Forty-six Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England confirmed a further 383 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,432.

Patients were aged between 28 and 100 years old.

Of the latest deaths, 41 people aged between 28 and 96 years old had no known underlying health condition.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.