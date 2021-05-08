Giles Orpen-Smellie elected as police and crime commissioner

Published: 5:47 PM May 8, 2021

A former soldier has been elected as the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), in another boost for the Conservatives.

The Conservative candidate for the role of PCC, Giles Orpen-Smellie, who served for 34 years with the parachute regiment, was elected on Saturday.

Speaking after the event, Mr Orpen-Smellie said he was delighted with the result, saying the public had embraced Conservative ideals.

"I am conscious that as the PCC I am going to be representing the whole of Norfolk, regardless of political colour and political idea - I will honour that idea to represent everyone."

Mr Orpen-Smellie said he had a "huge number" of ideas for his time in office but first he has to get sworn in.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Orpen-Smellie beat out his nearest rival, Labour's Michael Rosen, by 50,442 votes in the second round of voting.

In total, Mr Orpen-Smellie received 119,994 votes, Mr Rosen 69,552.

The first round saw no candidate get more than 50pc of the vote, which meant under the supplementary vote system the bottom three candidate's votes were redistributed to second choices.

After the first round, the votes were:

Giles Orpen-Smellie (Cons) 103,980 (45.08pc) Michael Rosen (Lab) 51,056 (22.14pc) John Crofts (Lib) 31,666 (13.73pc) Martin Schmierer (Green) 23, 469 (10.18pc) David Moreland (Ind) 20,473 (8.88)